Seymour Volunteer Fire crews respond to deadly fire

SEYMOUR, Tenn. (WVLT) - Seymour Volunteer Fire Department crews responded to a deadly fire early Monday morning, according to officials with the department.

The fire blocked traffic on Chapman Highway and Reagan Branch Road near Floyd’s Market, officials said. One person died in the fire.

Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sevier County Fire and Rescue also helped putting out the fire.

