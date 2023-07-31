Students past due on lunch charges to receive ‘alternate meal’ in Humphreys Co.

The policy in question, brought up by Humphreys County School Nutrition on Facebook, states that students will be given a peanut butter or cheese sandwich until balances are paid.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A new policy at Humphreys County Schools is causing a stir as students will be given an “alternate meal” if they’re behind on lunch charges, according to Humphreys County School Nutrition.

The policy in question, brought up by Humphreys County School Nutrition on Facebook, states that students won’t be able to charge more than two lunches.

After the two charges, “The students will be given an alternate meal of a peanut butter/cheese sandwich and a milk until balances are paid. Thank you for your help and cooperation in this matter,” the Facebook post stated.

In the post, Humphreys County School Nutrition urges parents to read the student/parent handbook for more details on this policy change.

Director of Schools Richard Rye said this new policy came about following the return of paid lunches. Students had previously received meals for free during the COVID-19 pandemic.

During the past school year, Humphreys County schools were reportedly left with $29,000 in outstanding balances from unpaid lunches.

Students on free and reduced lunches are not affected by this policy, according to Rye.

Commenters are in an uproar over the new policy, and you can find the original post below:

There are new Policies that were voted in by the Humphreys County School Board for the 2023/2024 school year regarding...

Posted by Humphreys County School Nutrition on Friday, July 28, 2023

