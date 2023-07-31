SUV driver intentionally hit 6 migrant workers, police say

A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.
A SUV believed to have used in a hit and run in North Carolina is shown.(Source: Lincolnton PD/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (AP) — Six migrant workers were intentionally hit by an SUV in a Walmart parking lot in North Carolina on Sunday, police said.

The workers were hit at a Walmart in Lincolnton in what appears to have been an intentional assault with a vehicle, but the Lincolnton Police Department said in a statement posted on social media that the driver’s motives are still under investigation. The workers were taken to a hospital with various injuries, but police said none of the injuries appear to be life-threatening.

Police are asking the public for help identifying the driver and the vehicle, described as an older model black sport utility vehicle with a luggage rack.

An SUV is being sought in a hit and run in Lincolnton, North Carolina.
An SUV is being sought in a hit and run in Lincolnton, North Carolina.(Source: Lincolnton Police/CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
A deputy was hospitalized for a sudden onset medical condition, according to officials with the...
Deputy admitted to UT Medical Center for sudden onset medical condition
Spotty storms with hot temperatures Sunday
Tracking strong to severe storms tonight, with more heat and rain chances
Wawa
Popular convenience store Wawa coming to this Middle Tennessee city
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?

Latest News

A great way to use up all those extra garden tomatoes! The perfect summer treat.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Tomato Tart
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks steamy conditions and storms to spread out later this...
Decreasing humidity with stray pop-ups for now
FILE - This is an aerial view of former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10,...
Mar-a-Lago worker charged in Trump’s classified documents case to make first court appearance
A property manager will be in a Miami courtroom. (Source: GETTY IMAGES/WPTV/U.S....
Mar-a-Lago worker to make court appearance in obstruction case