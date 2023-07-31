Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine

Meteorologist Paige Noel is tracking on and off rain and storms to end the week.
Lower humidity arrives Tuesday
Lower humidity arrives Tuesday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 2:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy Tuesday’s lower humidity, sunshine, and dry weather before rain chances return by the end of the week and stick around.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with that lower humidity. That will allow us to drop nearly 65 degrees. It’ll feel great Tuesday morning!

Tuesday is the pick of the week with the lower humidity and sunny day! Highs are near 88 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity starts to return Wednesday with highs staying in the upper 80s. We’ll start to see a few more clouds and stray showers later in the day.

Scattered rain and storms return Thursday and stick around through the end of the week. This allows temperatures to drop into the low to mid-80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the spotty to scattered downpours continue into the weekend with highs getting back into the upper 80s. We continue to track the on-and-off rain and storms into next week.

