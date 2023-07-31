Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy Tuesday’s lower humidity, sunshine, and dry weather before rain chances return by the end of the week and stick around.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Mostly clear skies continue tonight with that lower humidity. That will allow us to drop nearly 65 degrees. It’ll feel great Tuesday morning!

Tuesday is the pick of the week with the lower humidity and sunny day! Highs are near 88 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity starts to return Wednesday with highs staying in the upper 80s. We’ll start to see a few more clouds and stray showers later in the day.

Scattered rain and storms return Thursday and stick around through the end of the week. This allows temperatures to drop into the low to mid-80s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the spotty to scattered downpours continue into the weekend with highs getting back into the upper 80s. We continue to track the on-and-off rain and storms into next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.