WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them

Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance. (Source: @J_BLIZZYY/TMX/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (CNN) - Cardi B hurled her microphone at a fan during a concert in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The rapper was performing her song “Bodak Yellow” when a concertgoer threw a drink at her.

In seconds, Cardi B threw her microphone into the crowd as the song continued to play.

Security guards rushed to the stage.

More security guards are then seen flocking to the person in the crowd as she watched from the stage before continuing with her set.

There’s no word on what happened to the fan or if any charges will be filed.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
A deputy was hospitalized for a sudden onset medical condition, according to officials with the...
Deputy admitted to UT Medical Center for sudden onset medical condition
Spotty storms with hot temperatures Sunday
Tracking strong to severe storms tonight, with more heat and rain chances
Wawa
Popular convenience store Wawa coming to this Middle Tennessee city
Vibrant, blue water is seen along the coast of Emerald Isle, N.C.
Why is the water so blue along the Carolina coast?

Latest News

Photo of Thomas Shephard Milner
Georgia man electrocuted after jumping into lake
FILE - A Delta Airlines passenger is suing over an incident that allegedly happened during an...
Lawsuit alleges flight attendants served too much alcohol to passenger that groped woman, her daughter
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Moms for Liberty meeting in...
Trump could be indicted soon in Georgia. Here’s a look at that investigation
Cardi B fights back after a concert goer throws a drink at her during her Las Vegas performance.
WATCH: Concertgoer throws drink at Cardi B; she hurls microphone at them