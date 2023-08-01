83-year-old killed in tree cutting accident, coroner says

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.
The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.(MGN)
By FOX 8 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:04 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE/Gray News) – An 83-year-old man died when a tree he was cutting fell on him, according to the St. Tammany Parish Coroner.

Dr. Charles Preston said Thomas Baudean died while cutting a tree in a heavily wooded area near some homes on July 30.

According to Preston, Baudean suffered fatal blunt force trauma injuries when the tree he was cutting down fell on him.

The coroner ruled the manner of death accidental.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville identified, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver killed in fatal I-40 East crash identified
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
North Knox County fire
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food
Seymour Volunteer Fire crews respond to deadly fire
TBI, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly fire

Latest News

FILE - The awnings of a store advertise the sale of lottery tickets, including Mega Millions,...
$1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot drawing offers shot at 6th largest prize ever
A car crashed right outside of a woman's window while she was giving an online sewing tutorial.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Car crashes while woman gives online sewing tutorial
The Amber Alert issued for a 14-year-old Florida girl has been canceled.
Amber Alert canceled for 14-year-old Florida girl
Waldens Creek Volunteer Fire Department and Sevier County Fire and Rescue assisted in putting...
TBI, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office investigating deadly fire
Sidney David Whitsell, 40 of Knoxville, was arrested for aggravated kidnapping and aggravated...
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food