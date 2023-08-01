91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years

A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years. (Source: KCCI, MARSHALLTOWN YMCA, CNN)
By Marcus McIntosh, KCCI
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) – A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years.

Russell Weeden, better known as “Buck,” was a baseball player at Iowa State University in the early ‘50s.

He’s been going to the YMCA in Marshalltown, Iowa since he was 7. While the Y has changed a lot, his dedication never wavered.

“I don’t mind it. It’s enjoyable,” Weeden said. “I see people I know.”

Until a few years ago, he was working out five days a week. Now, he works out three days a week with a focus on cardio.

The lifelong Marshalltown resident believes logging regular cardio workouts is the key to his good health and longevity.

Copyright 2023 KCCI via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville identified, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver dead after fatal crash on I-40 East
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
North Knox County fire
Person arrested for kidnapping, arson after North Knox Co. house fire
Crews work to put outo fire at West Knox County hotel.
Rural Metro fire crews respond to fire at the Econo Lodge

Latest News

U.S. Attorney Eric Olshan argues before a federal jury that 2018 Pittsburgh synagogue attack...
Jury begins weighing death penalty or life in prison for Pittsburgh synagogue shooter
FILE - A commercial airliner flies Northwest across Lake Michigan in front of the "Full Buck"...
Second supermoon of the year happens tonight
This booking image provided by Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office, shows Rex Heuermann, a Long...
Rex Heuermann, architect accused of killing 3 women in Gilgo Beach, is due back in court
A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years. (Source: KCCI,...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years