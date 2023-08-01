Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The sudden loss of a Cheatham County deputy has the city reeling.

Tashia Biggs, a 30-year-old deputy and School Resource Officer at Pleasant View Elementary School, died on July 30, according to the Cheatham County Funeral Home. She was born in Nashville and attended Cheatham County Central High School.

“She was known for her big heart, never depriving anyone of the ability to live a happy life, proud of her work, and was passionate about volunteering with Camp Hope every year,” her obituary reads.

Her death has many flocking to social media to express their grief.

“If you ever spent any time around Tashia Biggs, you know how great of a person she was,” one Facebook user wrote. “So happy, loving, and caring and always had people laughing...I have years worth of memories made with her and I’m so blessed to have known her.”

Visitation will be at the Cheatham County Funeral Home on Aug. 3 from noon to 8 p.m. and Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. until service begins at 1 p.m.

The Coopertown Police Department offered their condolences to Biggs’ family and friends on Facebook.

It is a sad day for our neighboring community of Cheatham County as they mourn the loss of Cheatham County Sheriff's... Posted by Coopertown Police Department on Monday, July 31, 2023

“Please know there is always someone out there available to listen if you need a shoulder to cry on or to just vent. Call or text 988 for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit https://988lifeline.org/ for more information,” CPD said in the post.

