Community mourns loss of Cheatham County deputy

The woman was a School Resource Officer at Pleasant View Elementary School.
The cause of death has yet to be determined.
By Carmyn Gutierrez
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The sudden loss of a Cheatham County deputy has the city reeling.

Tashia Biggs, a 30-year-old deputy and School Resource Officer at Pleasant View Elementary School, died on July 30, according to the Cheatham County Funeral Home. She was born in Nashville and attended Cheatham County Central High School.

“She was known for her big heart, never depriving anyone of the ability to live a happy life, proud of her work, and was passionate about volunteering with Camp Hope every year,” her obituary reads.

Her death has many flocking to social media to express their grief.

“If you ever spent any time around Tashia Biggs, you know how great of a person she was,” one Facebook user wrote. “So happy, loving, and caring and always had people laughing...I have years worth of memories made with her and I’m so blessed to have known her.”

Previous Coverage:
TBI investigating deputy death in Cheatham County

Visitation will be at the Cheatham County Funeral Home on Aug. 3 from noon to 8 p.m. and Aug. 4, from 10 a.m. until service begins at 1 p.m.

The Coopertown Police Department offered their condolences to Biggs’ family and friends on Facebook.

It is a sad day for our neighboring community of Cheatham County as they mourn the loss of Cheatham County Sheriff's...

Posted by Coopertown Police Department on Monday, July 31, 2023

“Please know there is always someone out there available to listen if you need a shoulder to cry on or to just vent. Call or text 988 for the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline or visit https://988lifeline.org/ for more information,” CPD said in the post.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville identified, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver dead after fatal crash on I-40 East
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
North Knox County fire
Person arrested for kidnapping, arson after North Knox Co. house fire
Crews work to put outo fire at West Knox County hotel.
Rural Metro fire crews respond to fire at the Econo Lodge

Latest News

The bridge, which was constructed in 1933, is closing while crews repair it after decades of...
Bald River Falls Bridge to close for replacement, new observation deck
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rounds of rain and storms to end the week.
Lower humidity for today, then rain chances increase again
A Murfreesboro firefighter pulled a kitten from a drain pipe on Sunday.
Kitten rescued from drain pipe in Murfreesboro
Randy Lee May was convicted of murder in 1980 for the killing of 16 year old Mary Jones.
Morristown man convicted of murdering 16-year-old girl is up for parole