Fee-free day coming to Great Smoky Mountains National Park

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park is celebrating the anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act by offering free parking to visitors on Aug. 4.

Park visitors will not need to buy or display a parking tag on that day. The park will also have two other fee-free days in 2023: National Public Lands Day on Sept. 23, and Veterans Day on Nov. 11.

The Great American Outdoors Act, passed on Aug. 4, 2020, provides funding to make enhancements in national parks and other public lands to ensure their preservation and provide opportunities for recreation, education and enjoyment for current and future visitors.

For more information on parking tags and other National Park Service fee-free days, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.