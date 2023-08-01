The humidity returns with more rain by the end of the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The humidity slowly ticks back up with increasing rain chances by the end of the week. Temperatures look to drop below average over the next few days as well.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The lower humidity continues overnight allowing temperatures to drop to 65 degrees. It’ll be a comfortable start to your Wednesday!

We start with the sunshine Wednesday and slowly see the clouds and humidity return by the afternoon to evening hours. Highs are near 87 degrees. A stray shower or two is possible by the later afternoon to evening hours, but most of us stay dry.

LOOKING AHEAD

Scattered rain and storms return Thursday mid-day to early afternoon. That is when we’ll see the bulk of the downpours and storms at about a 60% coverage. This only allows temperatures to be slightly cooler at 78 degrees.

The scattered rain and storms continue overnight Thursday into Friday with highs staying in the lower 80s.

A few spotty showers and storms are possible this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a cold front to arrive Monday bringing scattered rain and storms and then a slight cool down by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.