Kitten rescued from drain pipe in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WSMV) - A kitten used up one of its nine lives this week in Murfreesboro after it was found stuck in a drainage pipe on Sunday.

According to the Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department, the kitten was trapped six feet down a drain pipe on Sunday. A firefighter from Ladder 2′s “C shift” rescued the small feline and returned it safely to its home.

The MFRD reminds everyone to ensure sewer drain washout pipes are capped off to avoid animals from falling in.

