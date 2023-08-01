LIST: What’s included in Tennessee’s 3-month grocery tax holiday

With the traditional sales tax holiday’s ending comes the three-month sales tax holiday that began on Tuesday, August 1.
By Caleb Wethington
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The second leg of Tennessee’s back-to-back sales tax holidays in 2023 is now underway!

The General Assembly has approved this three-month grocery tax holiday on food & food ingredients which begins at 12:01 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2023 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.

Here’s what’s included:

Food and Food Ingredients:

  • Sales of prepared food, dietary supplements, candy, alcoholic beverages, and tobacco are not included in items exempt during this period.
  • Food and food ingredients are defined as liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value. Food and food ingredients do not include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, or dietary supplements.

You can read the full release on the grocery tax holiday from the Tennessee Department of Revenue below:

