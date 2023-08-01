Lower humidity for today, then rain chances increase again

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks rounds of rain and storms to end the week.
Your First Alert Forecast
Your First Alert Forecast(WVLT)
By Heather Haley
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:34 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy today’s lower humidity and sunshine, before rain chances gradually build back up and rounds of rain and storms move through to end the week.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a beautiful, mostly clear morning. We have some patches of fog developing. We’re starting the day in the mid 60s in the Valley, and upper 50s to low 60s in our outlining the Valley. Temperatures are below average, thanks to that lower humidity and it’s still going down!

Tuesday is the pick of the week with the lower humidity and sunshine! We still at a “normal” high of 88 degrees, but you can get some relief in the shade from that lower humidity, plus a northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is another cooler one, thanks to that lower humidity. We’ll start Wednesday around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity climbs Wednesday, creating a stray shower or storm across our area. We’re still in the upper 80s, but it starts to feel a little warmer again.

Scattered rain and storms return Wednesday night to Thursday morning, with more batches of rain and rumbles of thunder throughout Thursday, leaving us cooler at only 78 degrees. Another batch of rain and storms moves in Thursday night into Friday, leaving us in the low 80s for Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain and storms are back to seasonable spotty pop-ups this weekend and temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Then a front brings scattered rain and storms to our area Monday afternoon to evening.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville identified, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver dead after fatal crash on I-40 East
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
North Knox County fire
Person arrested for kidnapping, arson after North Knox Co. house fire
Crews work to put outo fire at West Knox County hotel.
Rural Metro fire crews respond to fire at the Econo Lodge

Latest News

Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine
Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine
Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine
Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine
Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine
Tuesday is the pick of the week with lower humidity and sunshine
Decreasing humidity with stray pop-ups for now
Decreasing humidity with stray pop-ups for now