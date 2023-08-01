Lower humidity for today, then rain chances increase again

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Enjoy today’s lower humidity and sunshine, before rain chances gradually build back up and rounds of rain and storms move through to end the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a beautiful, mostly clear morning. We have some patches of fog developing. We’re starting the day in the mid 60s in the Valley, and upper 50s to low 60s in our outlining the Valley. Temperatures are below average, thanks to that lower humidity and it’s still going down!

Tuesday is the pick of the week with the lower humidity and sunshine! We still at a “normal” high of 88 degrees, but you can get some relief in the shade from that lower humidity, plus a northeasterly breeze 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight is another cooler one, thanks to that lower humidity. We’ll start Wednesday around 63 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The humidity climbs Wednesday, creating a stray shower or storm across our area. We’re still in the upper 80s, but it starts to feel a little warmer again.

Scattered rain and storms return Wednesday night to Thursday morning, with more batches of rain and rumbles of thunder throughout Thursday, leaving us cooler at only 78 degrees. Another batch of rain and storms moves in Thursday night into Friday, leaving us in the low 80s for Friday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, rain and storms are back to seasonable spotty pop-ups this weekend and temperatures in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Then a front brings scattered rain and storms to our area Monday afternoon to evening.

