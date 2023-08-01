Morristown man convicted of murdering 16-year-old girl is up for parole

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Since 1980, Randy Lee May has been serving a life sentence at the Bledsoe County Correctional Complex, but there’s a chance he’ll be freed in a matter of weeks.

On Aug. 24, May will have another parole hearing, which the family of Mary Jones has been vocal about.

“He’s tortured us so much for years and I can’t imagine having to live the rest of our lives in fear,” said the niece of Jones, Jayme Conkin.

According to investigators, May murdered Jones, who was just 16 at the time, and badly injured her friend Mitzi Sizemore, then-15, after pretending to be a police officer and luring the two teens into his car before taking them to the woods.

Jones didn’t survive the attack, but Sizemore was able to escape her handcuffs after being stabbed multiple times.

Sizemore spoke to WVLT News back in 2011 where she detailed that gruesome attack.

“He had pulled his hunting knife out, and he sliced my throat,” said Sizemore.

Left for dead, the 15-year-old was saved by Jerry Barnard who was on his back porch and heard the screams coming from the woods behind his house. When he saw a girl who had a handcuff on and looked like she was in distress, he walked into the woods with his rifle and eventually carried Sizemore to safety where she was able to make it out alive.

“You don’t just leave them. That’s just something you wouldn’t do,” said Barnard.

Those that worked the case called it the most gruesome crime scene they had ever seen, and May is 43 years into a life sentence in prison.

A parole board will determine his fate while those who lost loved ones hope to continue to have peace of mind knowing their aunt’s killer is behind bars.

“Someone who could do something like that I just don’t believe they can be rehabilitated and they were kids they were little girls,” said Conkin.

May has been denied parole several times now but will have his day in court on Aug. 24.

