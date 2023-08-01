Overstock officially launches Bed Bath & Beyond domain online in US

Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in...
Overstock has officially relaunched Bed & Bath & Beyond site online Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million.(Bed Bath & Beyond)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Overstock has officially relaunched the Bed Bath & Beyond domain online Tuesday in the U.S., after acquiring the bankrupt retail chain’s intellectual property assets for $21.5 million last month.

The online retailer Overstock.com said in late June that it was dumping its name online and it will become Bed Bath & Beyond, which declared bankruptcy earlier this year. The name change was made in Canada on June 29, but at the time the Midvale, Utah-based company didn’t specify a date for the U.S. relaunch.

Overstock.com’s CEO Jonathan Johnson told The Associated Press in a phone interview last week that the relaunch in Canada has “run without a hitch.” The company has added roughly 600,000 bed and bath items since its bid for the retailer became public last month, Johnson said.

The company has still not made any decisions on a corporate name, he said.

Johnson had said that the name change was necessary because Overstock still confuses some customers and suppliers who thought it was a liquidator. That’s how it got its start in 1999. It transformed in 2004 into a general merchandise retailer, selling a wide variety of items. In 2021, Overstock fine-tuned its strategy to focus on furniture and home decor, getting rid of items like clothing.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Body found in West Knoxville identified, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver dead after fatal crash on I-40 East
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Police: Toddler dies, mom arrested in sexual assault case
North Knox County fire
Person arrested for kidnapping, arson after North Knox Co. house fire
Crews work to put outo fire at West Knox County hotel.
Rural Metro fire crews respond to fire at the Econo Lodge

Latest News

A 91-year-old man in Iowa has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years. (Source: KCCI,...
91-year-old man has been working out at the same YMCA for 84 years
Flames rise from the York Fire on Ivanpah Rd. on Sunday, July 30, 2023, in the Mojave National...
Firefighters contain a quarter of massive California-Nevada wildfire
Fishermen rescued a 63-year-old man from the Atlantic Ocean on Monday after he had tread water...
Man rescued after treading water for hours
FILE - TK Holdings Inc. headquarters in Auburn Hills, Mich., is pictured on June 25, 2017. U.S....
GM recalls nearly 900 vehicles with Takata air bag inflators, blames manufacturing problem