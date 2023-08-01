Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say

Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Knoxville Police respond near downtown bridges
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, with help from the Knoxville Police Department, responded near downtown Knoxville in search of a missing suspect, KPD officials told WVLT News Tuesday.

At this time, there is no information on who the suspect is or what their charges are, according to KCSO officials. They also confirmed that there was a KCSO helicopter responding.

WVLT News found that KCSO helicopter on Flight Aware, a live-updating flight tracking service, which showed it flying in circles around Henley Street Bridge and Gay Street Bridge.

