Police search for shooter in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville Police are currently investigating a shooting at Edgewood Park in North Knoxville.

A man was shot multiple times in a parking area near the library, according to police. The shooter reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Based on early investigation, police said the victim was at the park to make a “pre-arranged purchase.”

This is a developing story.

