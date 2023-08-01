Vol hoops take off for Italy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The end of July marks the start of a summer getaway for Tennessee basketball. The Vols loaded the buses from Thompson-Boling Arena on Monday afternoon to begin their nine-hour journey to Italy.

This trip marks the program’s seventh even Foreign Tour and just the second under Coach Rick Barnes.

While abroad the team will play a trio of games. First, they’ll face the Lithuanian U21 National Team on consecutive days followed by an Italian Club Team A.S. Stella Azzura, which is their No. 2 professional league in Italy.

This vacation could prove vital when you consider the number of transfers, freshmen and redshirts that will see the court for the first time this upcoming season.

Four-star transfer Dalton Knecht there are plenty of benefits to this outing.

”Just like I said, being with the team traveling with them, and building chemistry. I mean to go to Italy, that’ll be my first time, so it’s going to be fun,” said Knecht.

Associate head coach, Justin Gainey added to the importance of the team bonding that’ll take place on their 10-day trip.

“You know it’s one thing on campus and they see each other in practice, but on those foreign tours, you’re together. You’re together a lot. And you get to learn a lot about each other, you’re on the bus rides, the hotels. And also just seeing everybody together playing against somebody else. You kind of run that course where you’ve practiced so much you’re like, ‘Alright we need to someone else.’ It’ll be great to play different competitions, get that on film so we can teach guys, talk to guys about what we see.”

Coach Gainey also mentioned he’s looking forward to the delicious food in Italy, adding his favorite is, “Oh straight margherita pizza. Margherita right, mozzarella, little basil on there. I’m good, that’s it.”

The Vols will visit sites like Lake Como, the Duomo, and the Trevi Fountain.

List of games:

Aug. 4 vs. Lithuania U21 (1 p.m. ET)

Aug. 5 vs. Lithuania U21 (1 p.m. ET)

Aug. 7 vs. Stella Azzurra (1:30 p.m. ET)

All games stream live on @FloHoops through a month’s subscription.

