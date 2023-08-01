WATCH: Josh Heupel previews fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee football will take Haslam Field on Wednesday morning for the first time this preseason camp under the direction of third-year head coach Josh Heupel, who joined coordinators Tim Banks and Joey Halzle at the program’s on-campus media day on Tuesday.

The Vols officially reported for the start of camp, went through media day and then participated in their team photo in Neyland Stadium, a venue they look to extend a nine-game winning streak in next month.

Tennessee will work out in helmets and shorts on Wednesday, the first of four practices scheduled for Week 1. A significant amount of offensive and defensive production returns along with every defensive on-field position coach for the second straight year.

Halzle, the Vols’ new offensive coordinator, has already served as the program’s quarterbacks coach for the two previous seasons and worked alongside Heupel at now four straight stops. That continuity has been a key for success according to Heupel.

“As you get a chance to see some of these guys here as we open up training camp, I really like the position they’ve put themselves in physically to be ready to go compete this training camp,” he said. “(I’m) excited about the continuity in what we have coming back as a staff. Over the course of our three years, being able to maintain the core group of our guys, I think that has allowed us to continue to grow in our culture, continue to grow in our schemes and build on the trust that we’ve built over the first two years within our program, players and coaches alike.”

