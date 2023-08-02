Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department is investigating after finding a body in North Knoxville, KPD officials announced Wednesday morning.

The body was found early in the morning, according to officials, at the corner of N. Broadway and Atlantic Avenue.

“Efforts are ongoing to determine cause of death and the identity of the deceased,” KPD said. No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.