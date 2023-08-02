First Alert Weather Days as heavy rain moves in

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downpours and storms arrive Thursday and stick around on and off through Friday morning. With the threat for flooding, we have First Alert Weather Days for Thursday and Friday.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Clouds continue to increase tonight with spotty showers. We’ll see our low drop to around 68 degrees.

Our first WVLT First Alert Weather Day is Thursday. Honestly, it’s a rainy and gross day at an 80% coverage of rain and storms. Most of the rain arrives mid-day and this only allows us to warm to around 74 degrees. Pockets of heavy rain could lead to flash flooding and messy roads for most of the day. We’ll dry out by the evening leaving us with spotty showers throughout the overnight hours.

LOOKING AHEAD

The second First Alert Weather Day begins Friday morning as the last round of heavy rain and storms move in. Most of the heavy rain arrives during the morning commute, so it could be a messy start to the day. A few isolated stronger storms are possible with gusty winds. Overall, we’ll get 2-3 inches Thursday and Friday. Highs will get to around 83 degrees. The good news is we start to dry out for any Friday evening plans.

Heavy rain Thursday and Friday (WVLT)

Stray showers are possible in the afternoon on Saturday, but most of us stay dry with highs in the upper 80s but feeling hotter with the humidity. Sunday we are back to a mixture of sun and clouds with spotty evening storms and highs in the lower 90s.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a cold front to arrive Monday bringing scattered rain and storms and then a slight cool down by Tuesday and Wednesday.

Wednesday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.