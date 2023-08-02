Gatlinburg moonshine company expands, merging with Mexico tequila company

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A well-known Gatlinburg based moonshine company has expanded, merging with a Mexico based tequila.Ole Smoky Moonshine announced the merger with Tanteo Spirits Tuesday. Tanteo is described as one of the fastest growing ultra-premium tequila companies.

For the folks at Ole Smoky, it’s a chance for them to get into a fast-growing market outside of moonshine.

“Ole Smoky is merging with Tanteo Tequila, which gets us into the tequila space, which is a fast growing category. It’ll be great for Ole Smoky because we’ll be able to leverage all the resources, the infrastructure we’ve built over time, in growing Tanteo as well as Ole Smoky,” said Robert Hall, CEO of Ole Smoky Distilleries. “Moonshine is growing rapidly, Ole Smoky is growing rapidly, but tequila is the other very rapidly growing category. So that was appealing to us to get into another area so we can grow the company even faster.”

You won’t be able to get Tanteo in the local distilleries, but you will find it in liquor stores.

The tequila is made in Mexico using habanero and jalapeno peppers and is designed to go in spicy margaritas.

