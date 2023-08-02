Humidity rising then downpours return, adding up to First Alert Weather Days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Humidity levels are rising today, bringing back a stray pop-up shower or storm. Then batches of heavy rain and storms move through our area at times Thursday and Friday, adding up to flooding risks and our WVLT First Alert Weather Days.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The lower humidity continues this morning, allowing temperatures to drop into the 50s on the Plateau to Tennessee, Kentucky line and low to mid 60s for the Valley. That’s below average temperatures and a great time to get outside early!

Scattered clouds are increasing, along with that humidity today. This adds up to a stray pop-up shower or storm, at only a 10% coverage of our area. Temperatures are warming to around 87 degrees, but it feels like it’s closer to 90 degrees.

Tonight comes with spotty to scattered rain and storms, about a 40% coverage of our area at times, with more on the way for tomorrow. We’re only cooling to around 68 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Thursday and Friday are both WVLT First Alert Weather Days. Thursday is downright rainy, and left cooler at only 74 degrees. Areas of heavier rainfall can lead to flash flooding in spots, rising creeks and streams, and really messy roads for most of the day. Friday comes with a few batches of rain and storms, with the pauses allowing the temperatures to reach out 83 degrees. This also allows for a few stronger storms to possibly develop in the afternoon to early evening.

A few showers linger into Friday night, but rain chances drop back to spotty downpours and storms developing this weekend. The weekend is also steamy, with highs in the upper 80s to around 90 and feeling hotter.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking a cold front to arrive Monday bringing scattered rain and storms and then a slight cool down by Tuesday and Wednesday.

