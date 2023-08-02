Krispy Kreme giving doughnuts to lottery losers

Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.
Lost the lottery? Krispy Kreme has an offer for you.(Source: Krispy Kreme/CNN/file)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 8:03 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Krispy Kreme said every lottery player can win some “dough” through Wednesday.

It comes as the Mega Millions jackpot reached $1.25 billion.

You’re unlikely to win the big time, but you’re guaranteed to win a doughnut.

All you must do is bring a Mega Millions ticket for Tuesday night’s big drawing or a losing ticket from any lottery to a Krispy Kreme location through Wednesday.

In return, you get a free original glazed doughnut, while supplies last.

Krispy Kreme said it definitely hit the lottery when it comes to its fans, there’s probably a billion reasons they love them so much, so this week they want them all to win some “dough.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Two arrested after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver killed in fatal I-40 East crash identified
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
North Knox County fire
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food

Latest News

The WVLT First Alert Weather Days are focused on flooding risks Thursday and Friday, plus some...
Humidity rising then downpours return, adding up to First Alert Weather Days
FILE - Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy, according to a report.
Report: Central Florida is a hotspot for leprosy
Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating pedestrian-involved incident on I-75
Burned landscape from the York Fire in the Mojave National Preserve on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023,...
Progress made against massive California-Nevada wildfire, but flames may burn iconic Joshua trees