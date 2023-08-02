Mattel hiring ‘chief UNO player’ to promote new game

Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.
Mattel is looking for a "chief UNO player" and it's dealing out big money for the role.(KIVI via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - They say “All work and no play” is dull, so how about playing as a job?

Mattel is looking for a “chief UNO player” and it’s dealing out big money for the role.

It says the chosen candidate will earn more than $4,000 a week for four weeks in New York City.

The job entails challenging strangers to play the new UNO Quatro family game. It also requires the player to make social media content involving UNO products.

Mattel is accepting applications now, and the job is set to start next month.

Those who are young at heart can apply, but not those younger than 18.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case
A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Two arrested after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver killed in fatal I-40 East crash identified
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
North Knox County fire
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food

Latest News

The iconic plane-shaped building started as a gas station in the 1930s.
Powell Airplane Filling Station to be AirBnB this fall
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a meeting of the North Atlantic Council with Partner...
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate
Nicholas Rossi from the U.S. waves as he leaves the Edinburgh Sheriff and Justice of the Peace...
American fugitive who faked death can be extradited to Utah to face rape charge, UK judge says
In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court Western...
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s worst antisemitic attack
A Maryville mother, identified as Amber Martin, was arrested after driving drunk with three...
Mother arrested after driving drunk with 3 children in car, report says