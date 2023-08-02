Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight

By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:03 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you were awake just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday morning, you might have seen a bright light or heard a rumble. I know I heard one and I wasn’t alone.

People from across the mountains, and even from other states, started sending messages once I asked for reports on social media.

Based off those reports and the video we’re about to show you, I think we can safely say a meteor is our culprit. There have been no reports of damage, so it appears the rumble we heard was the sonic boom of it coming through our atmosphere.

In the video from a security camera at Machaela Lee’s house near the Kentucky/Virginia state line, you can see the bright light and then see what appears to be a fireball on the windshield of both cars.

Machaela Lee captured this video on one of her security cameras near the Kentucky/Virginia state line early Wednesday morning.

In two videos we received Wednesday morning, you can actually see the meteor falling through the sky. The first one is from WYMT Weather Spotter Johnnie Nicholson.

The second is from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911. It was taken from the security camera at his house in the Helton community.

This video was captured on a security camera in the Helton community from one of the dispatchers at Leslie County 911.

This last one comes from a camera at our transmitter site in Perry County. In it, you can see the flash and then just a little bit of the breakup.

This video was captured by one of our security cameras at our transmitter site in Perry County.

How cool is that?

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case
A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Two arrested after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver killed in fatal I-40 East crash identified
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
North Knox County fire
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food

Latest News

The WVLT First Alert Weather Days are focused on flooding risks Thursday and Friday, plus some...
Humidity rising then downpours return, adding up to First Alert Weather Days
The WVLT First Alert Weather Days are focused on flooding risks Thursday and Friday, plus some...
Humidity rising then downpours return, adding up to First Alert Weather Days
Ben tracks two decently solid chances of rain in the next two days
The humidity returns with more rain by the end of the week
The humidity returns with more rain by the end of the week
The humidity returns with more rain by the end of the week
Lower humidity for today, then rain chances increase again
Lower humidity for today, then rain chances increase again