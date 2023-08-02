Multiple crews called to early morning East Knoxville fire

Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said multiple crews were called to a house fire early morning in East Knoxville.
By David Sikes
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:43 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said multiple crews were called to a house fire early morning in East Knoxville.

When crews arrived at 5:30 A.M. Wednesday morning on Louise Avenue they found the home fully involved, firefighters with KFD were able to gain control of the fire in a matter of minutes, fire officials said.

KFD said that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but one firefighter was being treated for a heat-related injury.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Two arrested after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver killed in fatal I-40 East crash identified
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
North Knox County fire
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food

Latest News

The WVLT First Alert Weather Days are focused on flooding risks Thursday and Friday, plus some...
Humidity rising then downpours return, adding up to First Alert Weather Days
Ben tracks two decently solid chances of rain in the next two days
The humidity returns with more rain by the end of the week
Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Fee-free day coming to Great Smoky Mountains National Park
The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil