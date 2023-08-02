Multiple crews called to early morning East Knoxville fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Fire Department said multiple crews were called to a house fire early morning in East Knoxville.

When crews arrived at 5:30 A.M. Wednesday morning on Louise Avenue they found the home fully involved, firefighters with KFD were able to gain control of the fire in a matter of minutes, fire officials said.

KFD said that the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, but one firefighter was being treated for a heat-related injury.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.