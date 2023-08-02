National Amateur Baseball Federation finds new home at Knoxville’s Christenberry Park

By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The National Amateur Baseball Federation (NABF) has reached an agreement with the City of Knoxville to make Christenberry Park the new home baseball complex of the NABF.

Donated funds from the NABF will be used to improve existing facilities to improve both the fan and player experience. Among the list of improvements include the installation of new turf infields, new score boards, new video boards, perimeter fencing, concession areas and more.

In addition to Christenberry Park, the agreement will allow the NABF will utilize multiple parks and a total of 17 fields in the area to host sanctioned tournaments and showcases for all age groups from 6U-18U for both baseball and softball.

Along with the new Smokies Stadium, Christenberry Park becoming the new NABF home field helps solidify Knoxville as a strong baseball community.

“We are very excited about this partnership between the NABF, the City of Knoxville and Knoxville Falcons. The growth potential for not only NABF Baseball, but baseball in the City of Knoxville is tremendous,” said NABF Executive Director Derek Topik.

