Ober Mountain to host Cosmic Weekend in August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg is set host Cosmic Weekend, which celebrates everything tie dye on Friday Aug. 11 and Saturday Aug 12.

The event will feature live music from Grateful Dead tribute band Cosmic Charlie from Athens, Georgia. The band will perform both nights from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the newly-renovated Ober Mountain Special Event Venue. A Cosmic Skate Party with a rink-side DJ and cosmic lights will also take place at the Ice Rink from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on both nights.

