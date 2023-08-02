Powell Airplane Filling Station to be AirBnB this fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Airplane Filling Station in Powell has been home to many businesses since it opened more than 90 years ago and will become an Air BnB next.

New owners bought the property after Knox Heritage worked for years to preserve the old building. They chose to create an AirBnb to sustain it the best while also making some money.

An owner of the facility, Larry Bailey, said, “I think it’s a special place and want to see it live and have a life going forward.”

It originally started as a gas station in the 1930s and later turned into several different businesses, including a liquor store, barber shop, bait shop and fruit stand.

Bailey has lived in Powell his entire life and wants to continue the work of preserving this historical site.

“We look forward to people coming and staying and getting some life infused into this. [I hope] we can have an open house and get a few people in here,” Bailey said.

The redevelopment project includes adding a shower to the bathroom area. The company will also have to put in other home appliances and beds. Bailey drove by the site hundreds of times growing up and never thought he’d own the old Airplane Filling Station.

“My knowledge other than that was just driving past it and seeing it and even as a kid thinking ‘what a unique thing’ and it seemed like this was way out of town at one time,” Bailey said.

The goal is to have it open as an AirBnB before the start of this football season. An AirBnB group will handle prices and bookings once its open.

