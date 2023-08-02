Powell Airplane Filling Station to be AirBnB this fall

The iconic plane-shaped building started as a gas station in the 1930s.
The iconic plane-shaped building started as a gas station in the 1930s.
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Airplane Filling Station in Powell has been home to many businesses since it opened more than 90 years ago and will become an Air BnB next.

New owners bought the property after Knox Heritage worked for years to preserve the old building. They chose to create an AirBnb to sustain it the best while also making some money.

An owner of the facility, Larry Bailey, said, “I think it’s a special place and want to see it live and have a life going forward.”

It originally started as a gas station in the 1930s and later turned into several different businesses, including a liquor store, barber shop, bait shop and fruit stand.

Bailey has lived in Powell his entire life and wants to continue the work of preserving this historical site.

“We look forward to people coming and staying and getting some life infused into this. [I hope] we can have an open house and get a few people in here,” Bailey said.

The redevelopment project includes adding a shower to the bathroom area. The company will also have to put in other home appliances and beds. Bailey drove by the site hundreds of times growing up and never thought he’d own the old Airplane Filling Station.

“My knowledge other than that was just driving past it and seeing it and even as a kid thinking ‘what a unique thing’ and it seemed like this was way out of town at one time,” Bailey said.

The goal is to have it open as an AirBnB before the start of this football season. An AirBnB group will handle prices and bookings once its open.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case
A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Two arrested after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver killed in fatal I-40 East crash identified
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
North Knox County fire
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food

Latest News

The iconic plane-shaped building started as a gas station in the 1930s.
Powell Airplane Filling Station to be AirBnB this fall
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Ole Smoky Moonshine has merged with Tanteo Tequila to expand into a rapidly growing market of...
Gatlinburg moonshine company expands, merging with Mexico tequila company
Friday marks one month since the launch of the ESA school voucher program trial.
TN students who make ‘mass violence’ threats will face one-year expulsion