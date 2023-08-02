Rent growth in Knoxville tops the national charts, experts say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee Realtors reports rent in Knoxville has increased 9.6% in the second quarter of 2023 (April through June).

The national average of rent increase during that same time period was only 2.3%, according to that report. Hancen Sale, East Tennessee Realtors governmental affairs and policy director, reports the 9.6% increase is about $160 more per month for renters, which suggests the average rent in Knoxville is around $1,439 across all unit sizes.

These numbers differ slightly from the July report from the National Association of Realtors, which places the Knoxville Metropolitan Statistical Area as the fifth-fastest rent growth in the country. Sale said the numbers differ because both entities pull data from different sources.

“We can debate what the precise number is, but we’re showing up on the top across private and public data sources,” Sale said.

While this rapid increase may be problematic for Knoxville natives, Sale expects the growth to slow down in the coming year as more living structures are built. Currently, upwards of 3,200 apartments are under construction in the Knoxville area as of the second quarter of 2023.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.