Roane State receives $100K donation to launch nuclear technology program

Donation from UT-Battelle helps Roane State start nuclear technology program
Donation from UT-Battelle helps Roane State start nuclear technology program
Donation from UT-Battelle helps Roane State start nuclear technology program(roane state)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Roane State Community College plans to launch a new Nuclear Technology Program thanks to a $100,000 contribution from UT-Battelle, LLC, which manages and operates Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) for the US Department of Energy.

“This generous contribution will allow us to launch a program that will meet a need for skilled technicians for a variety of sites and industries,” said Roane State President Chris Whaley.

Roane State will welcome between 10 and 20 students to their nuclear program in fall 2024 and will purchase instruments, sources and tools for the college’s Nuclear Measurements Lab with the donation money.

Students will receive extensive hand-on training and upon graduation, will receive an associate degree or a certificate in Nuclear Technology.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case
A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Two arrested after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver killed in fatal I-40 East crash identified
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
North Knox County fire
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food

Latest News

The iconic plane-shaped building started as a gas station in the 1930s.
Powell Airplane Filling Station to be AirBnB this fall
Live music and family-friendly activities scheduled at Ober Mountain in Gatlinburg
Ober Mountain to host Cosmic Weekend in August
First Alert Weather Days as heavy rain moves in
First Alert Weather Days as heavy rain moves in
Horse at Jayell Ranch
Jayell Family Ranch horses