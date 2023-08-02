Scott County deputy resigns after improper firing of weapon, sheriff says

By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Scott County Sheriff’s Office deputy has resigned after an internal investigation into a call he made on June 2, Sheriff Brian Keeton told WVLT News Wednesday.

The investigation was started because the deputy, Martin Pittman, fired his gun at a suspect driving away from him on a side-by-side ATV, Keeton said. No one was hurt, Keeton added, saying that the office contacted the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation to see if the incident required an investigation from the agency.

“The area TBI agent notified his supervisor for guidance and they both agreed this was an internal matter to be investigated by the Office of the Scott County Sheriff and administrative action for us to deliver upon,” Keeton told WVLT News.

The SCSO placed Pittman on leave, Keeton said, while they conducted the investigation. Pittman then resigned the following Thursday, according to Keeton.

