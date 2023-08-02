Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state

Pictures captured by WVLT News show horses with bones showing through skin, scars and visible wounds.
Horse at Jayell Ranch
Horse at Jayell Ranch
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Editor’s Note: Some images in this story may be disturbing to viewers.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jayell Ranch Adventure Park, a horse ranch located in Sevierville, is under investigation by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, state officials confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday.

Jayell Ranch Adventure Park owns dozens of horses, which it uses to take visitors on rides along horse trails. While the state said there were no immediate details they could share about an ongoing investigation, WVLT News did visit the ranch to evaluate the conditions of the horses.

Pictures captured by WVLT News show horses with bones showing through the skin and visible wounds. Additionally, previous employees said the horses were mistreated by the ranch, some saying that horses were only allowed a short water break between rides.

Horse at Jayell Ranch
Horse at Jayell Ranch

WVLT News has reached out to Jayell Ranch representatives, who said the ranch would be providing WVLT News with either an interview or statement Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

