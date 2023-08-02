‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil

The Commonwealth’s attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those responsible for the death of 17 month old Elena.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MIDDLESBORO, KY. (WVLT) - Just days after investigators announced 17 month old Elena died from injuries stemming from “severe abuse,” her father spoke to WVLT for the first time.

“She was a great kid. She was happy with everything and anything; she never caused any problems. She was the most loving little girl. She was definitely daddy’s girl,” said Trey Hembree.

According to Middlesboro Police, Elena died at UT Medical Center on Sunday after suffering injuries from abuse, which could also be sexual assault. said investigators.

Elena’s mother, 21 year old Erica Lawson, was arrested and charged with manslaughter, failure to report child abuse, criminal abuse and wanton endangerment, according to police.

Tuesday night, right outside the Middlesboro Police Department, hundreds gathered for a prayer vigil to show support for the family of the little girl and voice their support on seeking justice.

“I could not imagine a 17-month-old going through that kind of torture,” said Middlesboro native Lauren Good.

During the vigil, the Commonwealth’s attorney Lisa Fugate said she’s seeking the toughest possible punishment for those responsible for Elena’s death.

“If I can seek the death penalty, you better believe I will,” said Fugate.

While the child’s mother remains behind bars, Hembree has been deemed not a suspect while he is still wondering how this situation was made possible.

“I don’t even know. I have nothing to say, because I don’t know,” said Hembree, adding that he could have never seen this coming.

MPD said there could be more charges and arrests in the coming days.

There is another planned vigil outside of MPD in the parking lot for Friday night around 9 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

