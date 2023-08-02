Sweetwater youth baseball teams win division world series

The tournament started on July 27 and finished Tuesday afternoon.
Two Sweetwater youth baseball teams took home world series wins in their divisions this week.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 10:07 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
The teams, the10-and-under team and the 12-and-under team, took home the titles while playing in the Dixie Youth Baseball World Series in Ruston, Louisiana. The tournament started on July 27 and finished Tuesday afternoon. Over ten teams were in each bracket, with the Sweetwater teams representing the state of Tennessee.

The 10-and-under team defeated South Carolina 6-1 to win the AAA World Series Division. The 12-and-under-team defeated Florida 4-0 for the Ozone World Series Division.

Family members told WVLT News that they will be coming home Wednesday after celebrating down south.

