Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating pedestrian-involved incident on I-75
Campbell County officials confirm a person was hit on I-75 near Howard Baker Highway
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an incident involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday morning in Campbell County.
Dispatch said the incident was reported at 5:13 AM. The Northbound right lane was blocked, at mile marker 139, south of Howard Baker Highway.
This is the second pedestrian-involved crash on I-75 in Campbell County in two weeks.
This is a developing story.
