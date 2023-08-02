Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating pedestrian-involved incident on I-75

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an incident involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday morning in Campbell County.

Dispatch said the incident was reported at 5:13 AM. The Northbound right lane was blocked, at mile marker 139, south of Howard Baker Highway.

This is the second pedestrian-involved crash on I-75 in Campbell County in two weeks.

This is a developing story.

