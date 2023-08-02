Tennessee Highway Patrol investigating pedestrian-involved incident on I-75

Campbell County officials confirm a person was hit on I-75 near Howard Baker Highway
By Marvin Figgins
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 7:33 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating an incident involving a pedestrian that happened Wednesday morning in Campbell County.

Dispatch said the incident was reported at 5:13 AM. The Northbound right lane was blocked, at mile marker 139, south of Howard Baker Highway.

This is the second pedestrian-involved crash on I-75 in Campbell County in two weeks.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A body was discovered in the 11200 block of South Northshore on Sunday, according to the Knox...
Two arrested after body found in West Knoxville, according to sheriff’s office
A 17-month-old baby died following a sexual assault case in Bell County.
‘She was an angel’ | Family remembers toddler who died after child abuse case
The single-car crash happened near the Western Avenue overpass and did not affect traffic,...
Driver killed in fatal I-40 East crash identified
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
Police respond to downtown Knoxville in search of suspect, officials say
North Knox County fire
Report: Woman locked in basement of burning North Knox home after fight over food

Latest News

The WVLT First Alert Weather Days are focused on flooding risks Thursday and Friday, plus some...
Humidity rising then downpours return, adding up to First Alert Weather Days
Crews called to early morning house fire on Louise Avenue fin East Knoxville.
Multiple crews called to early morning East Knoxville fire
Your headlines from 8/2 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: Pedestrian hit on I-75, firefighter...
Catch Up Quick
Ben tracks two decently solid chances of rain in the next two days
The humidity returns with more rain by the end of the week