30 Days 30 Vols | Counting down to kick off

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s almost football time in Tennessee! Your official Station of the Vols is counting down to kick off with 30 Days 30 Vols.

WVLT News Anchor Ted Hall sat down with Tennessee’s best to see what makes them tick.

Day 30: Caleb Herring

Caleb Herring (UT Athletics)

Ted Hall: Let’s talk about your cats, you’ve got cats? Tell me about them.

Caleb Herring: Since I just got them, I’m still like kind of getting to know them, but the black cat, he’s really energetic. His name’s Bob. At night, all you hear is is him running around. Liam, he’s the orange cat. I try to freak them out sometimes; they run away and hide under my bed, but I think he’s coming along.

TH: So why did you get cats? You’re a large man!

CH: I mean, if I had gotten a dog, they want your attention all the time. I wouldn’t be able to give it to him, but cats? They know how to occupy themselves, especially on the weekend too. They can play with each other.

TH: Are you excited about what we got here at Tennessee so far, the weapons you’ve seen on this team?

CH: Oh yeah.

TH: Your brother’s one of them!

CH: Yeah, it’s a lot. It’s going to be fun, just seeing what Coach Heupel has done in these two years. I mean, when I when I first committed, I was committed because I saw the course they were on. Like, when they went 7-6 when he first got here. When I first heard about Coach Heupel coming here, I knew he was going to turn the program around, because that’s what he did at UCL.

TH: What about when you’re not playing football? What do you like to do besides play with your cats? That’s got to be number one for a while.

CH: Playing games. I like to go on long drives at night by myself in my car. I can clear my mind.

TH: Hope you have a great season. It’s really good to meet you.

There’s just 30 days till Football Time in Tennessee. Go Vols!

