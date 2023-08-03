Camp Vols underway on the UT Campus

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Camp Vols is underway! This is year No. 3 for head coach Josh Heupel. How different is it from Day-1 of fall camp prior to his first season on Rocky Top?

The coach told us post practice, ”We’re dramatically different than we were year one. I would say that with the guys that run out there with the first unit today too, but you just look through the depth of our roster, the length, size, ability to bend, you know, up front in particular the athleticism, the ability to move out in space with our skill guys and big scale. It’s it’s dramatically different.”

CAMP VOLS is underway! How different is it from his first as head coach? Josh Heupel answers that question and if opponents are wondering whether UT's up tempo offense has lost a step, Fr. Defensive Lineman Chandavian Bradley says the proof is in the pudding @wvlt @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/dz1xYTR8FJ — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) August 3, 2023

Joe Milton returns to lead Tennessee’s up tempo offense and in case you’re wondering if it’s lost a step, newcomer Chandavian Bradley after experiencing it for the first time said, ”I don’t understand how other teams are able to keep up.”

Defensive coordinator Tim Banks agreed with his Freshman Lineman and why opposing teams struggle with it saying, “You know, I just think it’s a combination of, obviously great players and, you know, great minds on the offensive side of the ball and you know, tremendous game so we feel very fortunate, you know that every day we get a chance to go against it because we felt like if obviously we can defend those guys, you know, we’ll have a great opportunity to defend anybody in the country.”

On the jump his defense has made and if he saw that improvement in fall camp last year, Coach Banks said it’s a work in progress, ”Yeah, I think everything is a progresses is a process so to speak. You know, we thought we were getting better, you know, obviously showed dividends and some stats, you know, but I think we got better in a lot of areas, quite frankly. And, you know, that’s how that’s why you work. You know, every year is a new year. We obviously identified some things last year and you know, we work to correct it. But you know, like I say every day you know, it always starts with the players. You know, I thought our players bought into, you know, what we’re trying to accomplish and you know, the obviously played at a high level.”

The second of four practices in the this first week of Fall Camp continues bright and early in the morning as the Vols work their way to the Sept. 2, opener against a Virginia team picked to finish at the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference.

