Dump truck crashes into Dollar General, THP says

BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A dump truck crashed into a Dollar General Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The truck was traveling on Highway 411 when it crashed into the building.

“Only a minor injury to the driver, and no one in the store was hurt,” Trooper Richard Conatser told WVLT News.

Conatser confirmed there was damage to the building as well.

