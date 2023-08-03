Dump truck crashes into Dollar General, THP says

By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BLOUNT CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A dump truck crashed into a Dollar General Thursday afternoon, according to officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The truck was traveling on Highway 411 when it crashed into the building.

“Only a minor injury to the driver, and no one in the store was hurt,” Trooper Richard Conatser told WVLT News.

Conatser confirmed there was damage to the building as well.

