East Tennssee man continues journey across America on his bike

John LaMacchia will travel 4,400 miles by September
By Jared Austin
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An East Tennessee man has embarked on a 4,400-mile journey from Washington state to Boston for some good causes.

John LaMacchia plans to raise money for three different groups: Pedal for Alzheimer’s, Thompson Cancer Research Center and the Cerebral Palsy Center.

“I want others to benefit in the wake of my ride with those charitable organizations. I just want to give back. I want to finish well. I want to do what I can to help others. That’s the bottom line,” LaMacchia said.

LaMacchia started in northern Washington and made it to Dickinson, North Dakota in 34 days. He plans to make it to Boston by Day 80, but LaMacchia said he is a few days behind schedule. He also said he doesn’t just do this to raise money but also to encourage people.

“I want to encourage other individuals old and young to do whatever they want to do in their lives that they see as being epic in their own lives. You don’t have to ride a bicycle, but do something for yourself and others,” LaMacchia said.

LaMacchia has gone cross country on a bike, but that was 43 years ago. He is currently 65 years old. He loves all of the views he’s seen, but that hasn’t been his favorite part of the trip.

“When you come upon all of these people who care for you, it is just fabulous. I’ve had so much fun even though it’s been difficult,” LaMacchia said.

He plans to ride 60-65 miles a day to reach his goal. If you’d like to donate to his cause, you can do so on his website.

