Educators in Pigeon Forge ‘Get Their Teach On’

A “Get Your Teach On” rally was held at Pigeon Forge Intermediate School on Wednesday.
By Kyle Grainger
Aug. 2, 2023
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Teachers in Pigeon Forge were one step closer to a new school year after a rally Wednesday.

The Pigeon Forge High School Marching Band greeted teachers as they went to school to “Get their teach on”. The rally is a nationwide program that gives teachers the tools and resources to become better educators.

This motivational day not only involved becoming better teachers, but also about sharing more love.

“We’re also 50% about the human side of the educator as well. We know that if we can reach the human side of the teacher and reach the human heart we can change the teacher side of the teacher and so they can go back into the classrooms to be a happy teacher which also impacts the students as well,” said found Hope King.

Both Pigeon Forge Intermediate and Primary Schools were a part of the event Wednesday.

Principals said they usually send teachers to conferences like this, but this year wanted to bring the conference to them.

