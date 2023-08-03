Engagement ring taken from car of Blount Co. couple

Jacob and Ashley Rollins were tubing in Townsend when someone took their wallets and engagement ring that were in their car.
Jacob and Ashley Rollins were tubing in Townsend when someone took their wallets and engagement ring that were in their car.
By Sam Luther
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jacob and Ashley Rollins have been married for five years, but over the last few days, they’ve been searching for a priceless item.

While they were in the Little River with River Rat tubing, someone took two wallets from their car, according to Jacob who said that inside one of those wallets was the engagement ring he gave his wife.

“It’s more than just a ring, it’s a symbol of our family,” said Ashley.

Ashley and Jacob said they’re not concerned as much about the cost of replacing the ring, but instead more concerned with losing priceless memories that come with it.

“The fact we got married with it, we had our baby with it. It’s family to me, that’s what it means. He proposed to me with that ring, we had our son with that ring,” said Ashley.

If you have any information on where the ring or the wallets might be you’re asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil
Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say
Man shot multiple times at Edgewood Park, police say
Knoxville shooting suspect on the loose, man in critical condition, police say

Latest News

And he's getting the oldest running amateur baseball group to pitch in to make it happen.
High school coach helps bring nat’l baseball group to historic Knoxville neighborhood
SPD started a campaign to remind you to slow down and pay attention when you approach these...
Sevierville police remind drivers of school zone safety
The city will also be spending more than a quarter million dollars for a new playground next to...
High school coach helps bring nat’l baseball group to historic Knoxville neighborhood
The iconic plane-shaped building started as a gas station in the 1930s.
Powell Airplane Filling Station to be AirBnB this fall