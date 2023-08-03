Engagement ring taken from car of Blount Co. couple

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Jacob and Ashley Rollins have been married for five years, but over the last few days, they’ve been searching for a priceless item.

While they were in the Little River with River Rat tubing, someone took two wallets from their car, according to Jacob who said that inside one of those wallets was the engagement ring he gave his wife.

“It’s more than just a ring, it’s a symbol of our family,” said Ashley.

Ashley and Jacob said they’re not concerned as much about the cost of replacing the ring, but instead more concerned with losing priceless memories that come with it.

“The fact we got married with it, we had our baby with it. It’s family to me, that’s what it means. He proposed to me with that ring, we had our son with that ring,” said Ashley.

If you have any information on where the ring or the wallets might be you’re asked to contact the Blount County Sheriff’s Office.

