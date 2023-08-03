Few downpours and storms Friday, heating up this weekend

Meteorologist Paige Noel says the heat and humidity return this weekend.
Few storms Friday
Few storms Friday(WVLT)
By Paige Noël
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 3:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Spotty showers linger overnight, but we’ll start to dry out heading into the end of the week. A few downpours and storms are possible Friday afternoon.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Showers become spotty overnight with cloudy skies and fog developing. Temperatures will drop to near 70 degrees by Friday morning.

Friday starts out with clouds and spotty rain and storms. Those rain and storms become more scattered, especially along the Plateau to the southern and central Valley. Highs will top out near 85 degrees, but feel closer to 90 with the humidity.

LOOKING AHEAD

The steamy weather continues this weekend with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s, but feeling warmer. Isolated downpours are possible Saturday with a few more spotty chances Sunday afternoon.

Our next cold front arrives Monday bringing scattered rain and storms overnight Sunday into Monday and then again Monday afternoon.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, the cold front knocks temperatures back a few degrees. We look to set up a mostly dry stretch heading into the majority of next week.

Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner
Thursday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

