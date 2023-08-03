Find Your Fun for the first weekend of August

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out these events to Find Your Fun as we head into the first weekend of August!

Friday, August 4th:

It is the first Friday of the month which means First Friday Artwalk is back! The streets of downtown Knoxville come alive and showcase art in different forms. This Friday, you can join the rhythm at St. John’s Episcopal Cathedral for the First Friday Drum Circle. It’s at 6 p.m. Bring your favorite percussion instrument or borrow one and join in on the fun!

Saturday, August 5th:

The Market Square Farmers’ Market is this Saturday. It starts at 9 a.m. and lasts until 1 p.m. You can go get some fresh and locally grown vegetables, fruit, baked goods, and much more. If you haven’t been yet, you still have time. The farmers’ market lasts until November.

Sunday, August 6th:

The Pink Bride Wedding Show is back this weekend. It’s Sunday from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Knoxville Convention Center. If you or someone you know is engaged, you can talk to the pros and get tips on how to make your big day special! There are usually some good discounts and deals going on at the show as well. You can buy tickets online.

