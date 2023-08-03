Freshman Vols making strides in fall camp

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A rainy Thursday morning kept Josh Heupel’s Vols indoors at Anderson Training Center for day two of fall camp. As practice intensifies, the newcomers and freshman are doing their best to keep stride and adjust to the high-paced environment.

A massive benefit for the freshman in the tight end room is the pair of sixth-year veterans, Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles. Freshman Ethan Davis highlighted how beneficial it’s been to learn from Warren since he arrived on Rocky Top in the spring.

“I’ve known Jacob since my junior year after I committed. So just being able to know Jacob, you want to be Jacob Warren, you know what I mean, you want your son to be Jacob Warren. So I looked up to Jacob as a big brother. I’m really proud of him, he’s a great role model, I really look up to him,” said Davis.

"You want your son to be Jacob Warren." #Vols freshman Ethan Davis describing what it's like learning from the 6th-year tight end. @jwarren808 pic.twitter.com/lfpA0aL7Wy — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) August 3, 2023

Another freshman tight end that’s starting to make a name for himself and was a major topic of conversation following day two of practice was Emmanuel Okoye. Okoye is from Anambra, Nigeria, stands 6′5″ and weighs in at 230 pounds. He enrolled at Tennessee in the summer of 2023 after spending a year at the NFL Academy in Loughborough, United Kingdom, and has already been acknowledged for his athleticism by Heupel and Abeln during early preseason media sessions.

“(Emmanuel) has a chance to be the most athletic guy to play the position,” Abeln said. “I truly believe that. He is as physically gifted as anyone I’ve ever been around. He’s got to continue to make steps every day, but just from a raw athletic standpoint, the ceiling is unlimited.”

One reason Okoye decided to come to Rocky Top over other programs was because of Heupel’s unique vision for him.

“Coach Heupel gave me his unique vision for me. You know what he sees me becoming in year’s future, the way he could build me to become the best player I can possibly become. He’s a really unique coach, the coaching staff are great guys. Coach Alec is one of the best to do the job. So being in an environment with such culture is a blessing,” said Okoye.

Okoye is considered the No. 1 recruit in England.

On the defensive side of the ball, the sentiment is the same for freshman Chandavian Bradley. The Missouri native said he appreciates the way his coaches teach him.

Bradley said he quickly learned how hard defensive line coach, Rodney Garner, coaches following his signing. Bradley said he got his first lesson when Garner was at his high school recruiting other players and made time to talk to Bradley while he was there.

“The first thing he said was, “you’re signed now. It’s over. We’re not treating you like a baby anymore. I am going to be on you about every little thing even though you’re still in high school.” And he did not lie. I got texts at least once every week, just him checking up on me, making sure I’m doing what I need to do. And since I’ve been here, he’s been on it, on me, on me, on me. Like I went up to him after practice today and told him ‘thank you.’ Because that’s the type of stuff that I like. I genuinely like being taught that way, I like being yelled at. It’s weird, but I really do enjoy it,” said Bradley.

It's rainy day two of practice for the Tennessee #Vols. So the team is getting work done in the indoor facility today. Posted by Paige Dauer on Thursday, August 3, 2023

Intensity will ramp up Friday as the Big Orange will put on shoulder pads for the first time this fall.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.