Great Smoky Mountains National Park looking for Laurel Falls vandals

The park announced the investigation Thursday, posting pictures of rocks painted with a smiley face and “D+S.”
Great Smoky Mountains National Park looking for Laurel Falls vandals
Great Smoky Mountains National Park looking for Laurel Falls vandals(GSMNP)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are looking for suspects who spray-painted rocks along the Laurel Falls trail.

The park announced the investigation Thursday, posting pictures of rocks painted with a smiley face and “D+S.” Park officials also said that restoring sections of trail in situations like this is time-consuming, costly and hard to do correctly.

“There are many rewarding ways to express yourself and mark your time at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, such as taking a spectacular photo or journaling,” officials said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park looking for Laurel Falls vandals
Great Smoky Mountains National Park looking for Laurel Falls vandals(GSMNP)

Those with information are being asked to call the Great Smoky Mountains Emergency Communications Center at (865) 436-1230.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil
Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Man shot multiple times at Edgewood Park, police say
Knoxville shooting suspect on the loose, man in critical condition, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say

Latest News

Four suspects arrested for narcotics trafficking
Monroe County SWAT search leads to 4 arrests
Rainy, messy First Alert Weather Day today
Rainy, messy First Alert Weather Day today
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Copeland Street, KPD said.
Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say
Brian Scott Walker, 42
Hamblen County man uses chainsaw, sets house on fire to kill family members, sheriff says