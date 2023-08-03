Great Smoky Mountains National Park looking for Laurel Falls vandals
The park announced the investigation Thursday, posting pictures of rocks painted with a smiley face and “D+S.”
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are looking for suspects who spray-painted rocks along the Laurel Falls trail.
The park announced the investigation Thursday, posting pictures of rocks painted with a smiley face and “D+S.” Park officials also said that restoring sections of trail in situations like this is time-consuming, costly and hard to do correctly.
“There are many rewarding ways to express yourself and mark your time at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, such as taking a spectacular photo or journaling,” officials said.
Those with information are being asked to call the Great Smoky Mountains Emergency Communications Center at (865) 436-1230.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.