GSMNP, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rangers with the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are looking for suspects who spray-painted rocks along the Laurel Falls trail.

The park announced the investigation Thursday, posting pictures of rocks painted with a smiley face and “D+S.” Park officials also said that restoring sections of trail in situations like this is time-consuming, costly and hard to do correctly.

“There are many rewarding ways to express yourself and mark your time at Great Smoky Mountains National Park, such as taking a spectacular photo or journaling,” officials said.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park looking for Laurel Falls vandals (GSMNP)

Those with information are being asked to call the Great Smoky Mountains Emergency Communications Center at (865) 436-1230.

