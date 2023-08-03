Hamblen County man uses chainsaw, sets house on fire to kill family members, sheriff says

The man tried to saw through the home’s door with a chainsaw, then set the house on fire, sheriff’s office officials say.
The man tried to saw through the home’s door with a chainsaw, then set the house on fire, sheriff’s office officials say.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hamblen County man is in custody after he tried to kill his sister, her husband and their 13 year old child by setting their home on fire, officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said, when Brian Scott Walker, 42, tried to get inside the home by sawing through their front door with a chainsaw. He reportedly wasn’t able to get inside, so he set the house on fire.

“The Snyders and their son were able to escape through a basement door, but when they tried to leave they discovered the tires on their vehicles had been slashed,” Det. Sgt. David Stapleton said. “Although they survived the blaze, sadly, their home was a total loss.”

Walker left the area on foot, officials said, but was later taken into custody. He was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated arson.

“We’re all thankful this didn’t turn out the way Walker planned,” Sheriff Chad Mullins said. “I’m proud of the quick actions of the HCSO Deputies and appreciative of the assistance we received from the Morristown Police Department in locating Walker, before he was able to cause more harm.”

Walker was denied bond.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Commonwealth's attorney said she will seek the death penalty if possible for those...
‘She was definitely daddy’s girl’ | Middlesboro father who lost infant speaks at packed vigil
Horse at Jayell Ranch
‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state
Photo Courtesy: Machaela Lee
Meteor in the mountains: Hundreds report bright light, loud noise overnight
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say
Body found in North Knoxville, investigation underway, police say
Man shot multiple times at Edgewood Park, police say
Knoxville shooting suspect on the loose, man in critical condition, police say

Latest News

The shooting happened around 11 p.m. on Copeland Street, KPD said.
Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say
Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say
Knoxville teen charged with shooting murder of brother, police say
WVLT First Alert Weather Day for messy roads and isolated flooding risks.
Rainy, messy First Alert Weather Day today
John LaMacchia rides cross country on a bike
East Tennessee man continues journey across America on his bike