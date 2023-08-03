Hamblen County man uses chainsaw, sets house on fire to kill family members, sheriff says

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Hamblen County man is in custody after he tried to kill his sister, her husband and their 13 year old child by setting their home on fire, officials with the Hamblen County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office said, when Brian Scott Walker, 42, tried to get inside the home by sawing through their front door with a chainsaw. He reportedly wasn’t able to get inside, so he set the house on fire.

“The Snyders and their son were able to escape through a basement door, but when they tried to leave they discovered the tires on their vehicles had been slashed,” Det. Sgt. David Stapleton said. “Although they survived the blaze, sadly, their home was a total loss.”

Walker left the area on foot, officials said, but was later taken into custody. He was charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated assault, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated arson.

“We’re all thankful this didn’t turn out the way Walker planned,” Sheriff Chad Mullins said. “I’m proud of the quick actions of the HCSO Deputies and appreciative of the assistance we received from the Morristown Police Department in locating Walker, before he was able to cause more harm.”

Walker was denied bond.

