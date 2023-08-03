High school coach helps bring nat’l baseball group to historic Knoxville neighborhood

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Wednesday, the The National Amateur Baseball Federation officially announced its 10-year sublease with the City of Knoxville to use Christenberry Ballfields and Park as its home complex, which will welcome people from across the country to one park.

“It’s been a lot of work, but it’s been rewarding,” Fulton High School baseball coach and president of the East Tennessee Baseball District and Knoxville Falcons Buzz McNish said.

Work is all McNish knows. When he’s not coaching on the field, he’s taking care of it. His latest job has been helping to get NABD to call Knoxville its home base. The organization is the longest running amateur baseball group in the country which hosts world series tournaments for youth baseball and softball.

“There were a lot of snags along the way, but we worked through most of it and everybody saw the value for will be for everybody involved,” McNish said.

The partnership means the organization will pay for major improvements like adding new turf infields, new score and video boards, perimeter fencing, and concession stands.

Beyond that, McNish said this will offer more opportunities to kids.

“The NABF will run college showcases and that sort of thing, so there will be a lot of opportunities for kids to further their baseball career,” McNish said.

The park sits right in the middle of Knoxville’s historic Oakwood-Lincoln Park neighborhood. The homeowners association president told WVLT News they don’t have major push back on the project but do have concerns about the turf.

Mcnish said it’s necessary to avoid game rain outs and to maintain athletes uniforms and equipment.

The city will also be spending more than a quarter of a million dollars for a new playground next to the fields.

The renovations could be done as early as February.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.