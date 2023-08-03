‘Horrendous and Inexcusable’ | Sevierville horse ranch under investigation by state

Editor’s Note: Some images at the bottom of this story may be disturbing to viewers.

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Jayell Ranch Adventure Park, a horse ranch located in Sevier County, is under investigation by the Tennessee Department of Agriculture, state officials confirmed to WVLT News Tuesday.

Jayell Ranch Adventure Park owns dozens of horses, which it uses to take visitors on rides along horse trails. While the state said there were no immediate details they could share about the ongoing investigation, WVLT News did visit the ranch to evaluate the conditions of the horses.

Pictures captured by WVLT News showed horses with bones showing through the skin and visible wounds.

More than a dozen former employees reached out to WVLT News about this neglect and abuse. One employee chose to stay anonymous, but wanted to share her experiences working there.

“The stuff I’ve seen up there was just absolutely horrendous. Horses being overworked, saddle sores that are unimaginable. We’ve seen several horses go down as we were working up there. Something has just got to be done, the abuse up there that’s going on is horrendous and inexcusable,” said the former employee.

She said she quit because she couldn’t stand to see the abuse and neglect anymore.

“I just could not stand it anymore, seeing the horses like that every day, they just have no life in them. It’s just awful to see, firsthand,” said the former employee.

She added that the horses were skinny from malnourishment and had to fight for food daily.

Another trail guide, Savannah Holt, worked at Jayell two years ago, saying the horses were not cared for properly.

“No body cleans it, no body cleans them, they don’t even get a nice hose off at the end of the day, after sweating that much. So, that sweat accumulates the next day, and the next day, getting that same saddle pad put on them,” said Holt.

Holt also said that they do not receive proper care for their feet.

“These horses don’t have any feet care. They are walking on gravel with no shoes, not even getting trimmed, their feet are cracked, and splintering up,” said Holt.

The owner of Jayell Ranch, Wyatt Bunch, gave WVLT News a statement this afternoon. In part, it said:

“We proactively care for all our animals, upholding appropriate standards of care, including visits by veterinarians.”

Holt shared what she remembered of her time there.

“I think all and all, I might have seen a vet four times in a year and a half. That might be exaggerating honestly,” said Holt.

Christa Johnson, another former trail guide who left in 2021, shared her time working at Jayell.

“We had to physically argue with the owner to get horses help that they needed, and whenever the vet did come out, he would allow the vet to treat that one specific horse,” said Johnson.

All three of the employees said they just wanted the horses to get the proper care they need.

Representatives for Jayell Ranch Family Park provided a full statement to WVLT News following coverage of their horses:

Since Jayell Ranch Family Adventure Park’s start in 2011, we have prided ourselves on providing to our visitors a safe and fun experience, suitable for all ages. With that said, we acknowledge that we are currently cooperating with officials from the Tennessee Department of Agriculture as they visited our facilities, including our horse ranch, on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, as part of their work to confirm the health and safety of our animals. Because of the number of animals on our property, we understand these officials plan to come back to our horse ranch on Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, as part of the process to complete their investigation. Through our preliminary discussions with them, we have confidence that any allegations brought forth publicly will be deemed false and unsubstantiated, and the well-being of our animals will be confirmed. Throughout the course of our existence, we proactively care for all our animals, upholding appropriate standards of care, including visits by veterinarians, and fulfill any and all regulatory obligations to ensure the safety of our facilities in our animals at all times. For the purposes of full transparency, we want to address photographs that accompany your story, images your news station says you captured during a recent visit to our horse ranch. These photographs (captured by WVLT) provide a limited glimpse of our horse population, showcasing only a fraction of these majestic creatures. Among the equines depicted in these images, a notable portion shows horses in their advanced years, displaying evident markers of aging in their physical features, much akin humans. Such manifestations include a potential leaner physique, despite receiving a diet rich in nutrients and supplements. Additionally, these horses might be visible scars, remnants of past injuries or surgeries accumulated over the course of their lifetimes. Notably, the collection of images also encompasses newly arrived, horses, undergoing specialized care for their pre-existing health conditions. It is important to note that an integral part of our parks ethos revolves around serving as a safe haven for rescue animals, particularly horses that come to us with pre-existing conditions. The journey of rehabilitation is a gradual process, and some of the pictures of horses that are ranch feature these horses at the start of their treatment under our care. They are the embodiment of our dedication to providing a safe harbor for animals in need. At the heart of our operations, Jayell Ranch has a steadfast, zero tolerance policy against animal mistreatment. Immediate action is taken against any staff member found neglecting their duties in animal care. We uphold our commitment to animal welfare, vigilantly treating each member of our herd with the dignity, care, and respect they rightly deserve. We will continue to fully cooperate with the appropriate officials until the matter is resolved. We appreciate your attention relative to this matter, and for providing us with an opportunity to address it.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.